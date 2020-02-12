Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,214 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $5,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAX. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.67.

BAX stock opened at $91.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.39. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $71.93 and a 12-month high of $95.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

