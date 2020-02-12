Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 333 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,460 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14,927 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 78.8% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Benchmark started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Argus increased their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.30.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $183.30 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.09 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96. The company has a market cap of $127.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.18.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

