Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,088 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 5,713 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 147.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2,674.1% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Johnson Rice raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.89.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EOG opened at $74.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. EOG Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

