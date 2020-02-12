Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 105 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,241 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $193,572,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 281.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,547,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $185,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,155 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13,136.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 825,832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $98,901,000 after purchasing an additional 819,593 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $77,131,000. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $61,123,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.88.

LOW stock opened at $123.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $123.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.04.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

