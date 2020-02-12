Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 263 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and comprises about 1.3% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $9,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 33.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,152,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $544,452,000 after acquiring an additional 543,512 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.5% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,090,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $275,840,000 after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,051,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $285,954,000 after acquiring an additional 18,537 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 920,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $250,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 775,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,614,000 after acquiring an additional 23,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total transaction of $9,051,257.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,989,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total transaction of $2,304,952.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,376.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,539 shares of company stock valued at $36,646,395 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.38.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $256.41 on Wednesday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $221.47 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.73. The company has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.27, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

