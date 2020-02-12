Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 224.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 15.2% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 717.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the third quarter worth about $1,040,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 35.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TIGO opened at $46.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.62 and a beta of 0.58. Millicom International Cellular SA has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $63.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.84.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Millicom International Cellular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

