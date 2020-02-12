Berenberg Bank Boosts Cranswick (LON:CWK) Price Target to GBX 3,850

Cranswick (LON:CWK) had its target price raised by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,050 ($40.12) to GBX 3,850 ($50.64) in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Cranswick in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,800 ($49.99) target price on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt raised their target price on Cranswick from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,410 ($44.86).

Shares of Cranswick stock opened at GBX 3,726 ($49.01) on Wednesday. Cranswick has a one year low of GBX 2,340 ($30.78) and a one year high of GBX 3,842.50 ($50.55). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,475.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,111.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.64.

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, handmade pastries, and British charcuteries.

