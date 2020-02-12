Berenberg Bank Increases Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Price Target to GBX 2,325

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,185 ($28.74) to GBX 2,325 ($30.58) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,770 ($23.28) to GBX 1,725 ($22.69) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,830 ($24.07)) on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,695 ($22.30) to GBX 1,670 ($21.97) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Nephew has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,898.50 ($24.97).

Smith & Nephew stock opened at GBX 1,844 ($24.26) on Wednesday. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of GBX 1,417 ($18.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,998.40 ($26.29). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,868.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,829.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.00.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

