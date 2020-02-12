Berenberg Bank Raises Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Price Target to GBX 125

Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) had its price objective upped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 125 ($1.64) in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.62% from the company’s current price.

BAKK has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.50) target price on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC lowered Bakkavor Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 151 ($1.99).

Bakkavor Group stock opened at GBX 139.85 ($1.84) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.32 million and a P/E ratio of 18.40. Bakkavor Group has a 1 year low of GBX 91.50 ($1.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 172.60 ($2.27). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 138.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 124.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.75.

Bakkavor Group Company Profile

Bakkavor Group plc produces and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers ready meals, soups, pasta, sauces, dips, modern deli, fresh cut and dressed salads, dressings, fresh cut produce, sandwich wraps, pizzas, and breads; and desserts, such as cheese and cream cakes, fruit tarts, crumbles, and trifles to grocery retailers and foodservice providers.

