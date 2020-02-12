Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 1,878 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Huber Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 54,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,063,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter.

IWF stock opened at $188.85 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $143.94 and a twelve month high of $190.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.03.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

