Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,953,135,000 after buying an additional 626,119 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,030,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,364,000 after buying an additional 127,325 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,223,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,023,000 after buying an additional 88,490 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 936,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,129,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 792,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,537,000 after buying an additional 70,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $429,135.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,505 shares in the company, valued at $49,077,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $7,837,794.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,073,855.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,700 shares of company stock worth $9,899,514. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $138.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.11 and its 200 day moving average is $118.91. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52 week low of $93.63 and a 52 week high of $139.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

