Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 200 Shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,700 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $6,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFGC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 17.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,872,029 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $355,150,000 after buying an additional 1,301,033 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,555,700 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $71,578,000 after purchasing an additional 115,035 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,510,039 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $69,477,000 after purchasing an additional 127,096 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 41.2% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 843,800 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $38,823,000 after purchasing an additional 246,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 761,237 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $39,188,000 after purchasing an additional 43,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

PFGC stock opened at $53.20 on Wednesday. Performance Food Group Co has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.93.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.57 per share, with a total value of $214,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,614.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 14,682 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $658,781.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,450,583.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFGC. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. ValuEngine cut Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

