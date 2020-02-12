Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 206,643 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 1,212.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,643 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,866,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,751,000 after buying an additional 1,800,388 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,656,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,487,000 after purchasing an additional 714,899 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,455,000 after purchasing an additional 33,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,155,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,258,000 after purchasing an additional 158,475 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 522,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $10,994,694.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,632,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,371,548.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JEF shares. ValuEngine cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.53. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $16.84 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.15.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 23.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.88%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.