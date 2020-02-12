Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 3,300 Shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $5,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,553,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $459,074,000 after acquiring an additional 308,212 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 23.8% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,301,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,345,000 after acquiring an additional 250,315 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.2% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 803,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,190,000 after acquiring an additional 46,800 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 25.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 788,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,420,000 after acquiring an additional 162,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 244.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 688,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,144,000 after acquiring an additional 488,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Maxim Group cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $64.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.20. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $66.69.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

