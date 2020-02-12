Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,768 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of CONMED worth $5,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CONMED by 194.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,443,000 after purchasing an additional 236,680 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CONMED by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 2.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 277,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,670,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the third quarter worth $24,616,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 6.1% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 201,601 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,384,000 after buying an additional 11,676 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

In related news, VP John Jed Kennedy sold 11,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $1,294,469.54. Insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNMD opened at $102.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 108.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.08 and a 200 day moving average of $103.58. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $116.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.83 million. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

