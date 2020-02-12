Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,216 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $8,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,119,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,702,000 after buying an additional 57,342 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPC. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $56.76 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.72.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 42.91%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

