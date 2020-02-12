Bessemer Group Inc. Has $4.95 Million Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Haemonetics worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,618,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 138.1% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 145,884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,402,000 after acquiring an additional 84,609 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 997.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 86,631 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,928,000 after acquiring an additional 78,738 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 239,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,489,000 after acquiring an additional 60,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the third quarter worth about $6,734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

HAE opened at $118.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.32. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.24 and a fifty-two week high of $140.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

