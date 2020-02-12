Bessemer Group Inc. Has $5.08 Million Stake in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Murphy USA worth $5,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUSA. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Murphy USA by 8.1% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 432,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,882,000 after acquiring an additional 32,359 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 5.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 279,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 5.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 162,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,540,000 after purchasing an additional 32,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MUSA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Stephens raised shares of Murphy USA from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Murphy USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of MUSA opened at $105.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.63 and its 200-day moving average is $102.13. Murphy USA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.04 and a fifty-two week high of $121.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.08. Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

