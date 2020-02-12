Bessemer Group Inc. Has $5.59 Million Stake in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $5,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKH. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Black Hills by 9.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,294,000 after buying an additional 18,499 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills in the third quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Black Hills by 13.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Black Hills by 11.8% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Black Hills by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,303,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Black Hills news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $505,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 124,056 shares in the company, valued at $10,038,611.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $569,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 137,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,467,743.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,250 shares of company stock worth $1,660,600. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKH opened at $84.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.94. Black Hills Corp has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $87.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $477.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills Corp will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Black Hills in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.75.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

