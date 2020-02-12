Bessemer Group Inc. Has $6.09 Million Position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $6,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AON by 7.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,002,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,601,000 after buying an additional 133,427 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in AON by 4.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 636,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,295,000 after purchasing an additional 28,633 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 448,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,737,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV acquired a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,069,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 29.3% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 326,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,278,000 after buying an additional 74,100 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. William Blair upgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

NYSE:AON opened at $231.22 on Wednesday. Aon PLC has a 52 week low of $156.09 and a 52 week high of $233.63. The firm has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.52.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. AON’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

