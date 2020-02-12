Bessemer Group Inc. Has $7.72 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $7,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIA. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,085,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $292.94 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $247.04 and a twelve month high of $294.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $288.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1385 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

