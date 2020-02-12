Bessemer Group Inc. Has $8.77 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,009 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75,825,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,087,684,000 after buying an additional 4,207,376 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 11,851.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006,026 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,007,000. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,625,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,587,000 after purchasing an additional 610,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,021,000 after purchasing an additional 466,925 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $120.94 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $104.15 and a 52 week high of $121.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.61.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

