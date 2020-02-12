Bessemer Group Inc. Has $9.31 Million Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 136,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,969 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $9,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $2,832,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $340,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $277,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $724,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “in-line” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.77.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $88.68 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.94 and a fifty-two week high of $107.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.21.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.23 million. The company’s revenue was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $218,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aparna Bawa sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,621 shares of company stock worth $20,833,805 in the last quarter.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

