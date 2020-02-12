Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,387,002 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 143,657 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 1.1% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Walt Disney worth $345,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 34.3% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 19.1% during the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 95,337 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 17,549 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total transaction of $294,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,083,928.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,258 shares of company stock worth $1,525,940. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS opened at $141.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.53.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Loop Capital upped their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen upped their price target on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

