Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 1,540 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VBK stock opened at $205.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $171.83 and a 12 month high of $207.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.