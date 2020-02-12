Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 300 Shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $5,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in American States Water by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in American States Water by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

AWR stock opened at $91.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. American States Water Co has a 1 year low of $67.51 and a 1 year high of $96.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

In other American States Water news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $35,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,165.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $104,184. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.