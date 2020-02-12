Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 670 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $5,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth about $814,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 1,749.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,861,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,814,000 after buying an additional 1,760,524 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 75,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NI opened at $29.93 on Wednesday. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

NI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price target on NiSource and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.22.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

