Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 993 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $5,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCN. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at $27,926,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 8.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 175,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after buying an additional 13,791 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,530,000 after buying an additional 44,796 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 9.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 95,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total transaction of $558,450.00. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $122.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.90 and a 200-day moving average of $110.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $124.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCN shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday, January 17th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised FTI Consulting from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

