Bill Korn Sells 13,500 Shares of Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) Stock

Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) CFO Bill Korn sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $84,645.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,446.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bill Korn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 7th, Bill Korn sold 16,776 shares of Medical Transcription Billing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $95,119.92.

On Monday, February 3rd, Bill Korn sold 12,295 shares of Medical Transcription Billing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $60,860.25.

NASDAQ:MTBC opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.31. Medical Transcription Billing Corp has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $6.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $68.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.72.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Medical Transcription Billing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 target price on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

About Medical Transcription Billing

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

