Biltmore Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 10,710 Altisource Asset Management Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

AAMC opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. Altisource Asset Management Corp has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $42.00.

Altisource Asset Management Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

