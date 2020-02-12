Biltmore Family Office LLC Grows Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,844 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 106.2% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD opened at $241.64 on Wednesday. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $240.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reissued a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.65.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.