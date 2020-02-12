Biltmore Family Office LLC Invests $220,000 in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 5.7% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 22.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CDW by 76.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,936,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $731,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in CDW by 33.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $6,971,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 597,733 shares in the company, valued at $83,341,912.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $174,447.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,255.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $7,333,004 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $135.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. CDW has a 52-week low of $90.53 and a 52-week high of $146.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

