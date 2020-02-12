Biltmore Family Office LLC Invests $28,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,557,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,279,000 after purchasing an additional 527,421 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 18,160 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 445,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,192,000 after purchasing an additional 18,703 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 217,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,681,000.

BATS:IEFA opened at $65.32 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.64.

