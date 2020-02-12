Biltmore Family Office LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Biltmore Family Office LLC cut its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 37,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 62,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 325,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after purchasing an additional 19,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $582,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

SCHB stock opened at $80.05 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $65.65 and a 52 week high of $80.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.06 and its 200 day moving average is $73.64.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.