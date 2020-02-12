Biltmore Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

LMT opened at $439.85 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $292.53 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $123.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $419.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.25.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.47.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

