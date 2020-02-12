BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BIOS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioScrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. William Blair started coverage on shares of BioScrip in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of BioScrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioScrip from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioScrip by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,034,000 after purchasing an additional 332,385 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioScrip by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioScrip in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 15.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BIOS opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. BioScrip has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $4.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.11 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

BioScrip Company Profile

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods.

