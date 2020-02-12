Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a GBX 330 ($4.34) price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BOO. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Liberum Capital increased their target price on Boohoo Group from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Boohoo Group from GBX 335 ($4.41) to GBX 380 ($5.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Boohoo Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 300 ($3.95) price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 320 ($4.21).

BOO opened at GBX 329.90 ($4.34) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.72. Boohoo Group has a 52-week low of GBX 168.90 ($2.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 339.51 ($4.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 310.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 274.40.

In other Boohoo Group news, insider Carol Mary Kane sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.75), for a total value of £42,750,000 ($56,235,201.26).

About Boohoo Group

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

