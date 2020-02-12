Boston Financial Mangement LLC Boosts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,524 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 8,498 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Applied Materials by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,531 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 35,473 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,090,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. DZ Bank cut shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $61,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMAT opened at $64.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.64. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

