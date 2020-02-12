Boston Financial Mangement LLC Buys Shares of 4,879 Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 40.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,452.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 360.5% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $61.41 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $53.12 and a 52 week high of $61.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.07.

