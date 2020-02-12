Boston Financial Mangement LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,544 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1.9% during the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,623 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Intel by 329.4% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.7% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 13,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 216,224 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $165,700.25. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $145,170.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 188,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,086,765 and have sold 82,146 shares valued at $4,611,285. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

INTC stock opened at $67.41 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

