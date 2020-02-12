Boston Financial Mangement LLC Lowers Stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC cut its position in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.53.

STT opened at $79.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. State Street Corp has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $85.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.79%. State Street’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

In other State Street news, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 4,778 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $354,957.62. Also, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $187,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,222.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

