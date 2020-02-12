Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 10,609 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 62.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,609 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.97.

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $740,495.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,999.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Leslie V. Godridge sold 26,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $1,540,521.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,863,350.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,179,815 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE USB opened at $54.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $47.57 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.