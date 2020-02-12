Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 1,190 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,227,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,413,000 after purchasing an additional 180,710 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Cerner by 2.2% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,425,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,681,000 after acquiring an additional 224,177 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its position in Cerner by 10.8% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,665,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cerner by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,660,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,868,000 after buying an additional 64,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cerner by 7.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,392,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,933,000 after buying an additional 101,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $80.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $54.22 and a 52-week high of $80.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.59 and a 200 day moving average of $70.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerner news, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $1,373,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 29,665 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,097,315.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,837 shares of company stock valued at $24,524,613. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a $83.00 target price on Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cerner from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.71.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

