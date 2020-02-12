Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 1,935 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 64,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 38,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period.

IAU opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average of $14.38. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $15.19.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

