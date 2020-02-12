Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 21,780 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 88.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,780 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

VTI opened at $170.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.68.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

