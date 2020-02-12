Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 7,680 Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC cut its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,680 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,708,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,352,000 after purchasing an additional 22,986 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,370,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,088,000 after purchasing an additional 208,144 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,099,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 11,115,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,393,000 after purchasing an additional 916,194 shares in the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.95. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is 106.09%.

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.79 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 238,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,940.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas E. Long acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.15 per share, with a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 517,698 shares in the company, valued at $5,772,332.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,087,224 shares of company stock valued at $47,999,005 over the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

