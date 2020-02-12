Boston Partners Buys 4,194,733 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,001,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,194,733 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum accounts for 1.4% of Boston Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Boston Partners owned approximately 2.62% of Marathon Petroleum worth $1,024,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,313,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cfra downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

NYSE:MPC opened at $56.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.77. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.72.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

