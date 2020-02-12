Boston Partners Decreases Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Boston Partners cut its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,102,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,399 shares during the quarter. Anthem accounts for approximately 0.8% of Boston Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Boston Partners’ holdings in Anthem were worth $634,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,617,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,028,000 after purchasing an additional 322,073 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,244,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 13.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,234,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,431,000 after purchasing an additional 142,246 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 703,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,621,000. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANTM. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.77.

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,628,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $279.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $294.04 and a 200 day moving average of $276.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.84. Anthem Inc has a 12-month low of $227.16 and a 12-month high of $317.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

