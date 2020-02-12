Boston Partners Decreases Stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Boston Partners lowered its position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,380,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 288,396 shares during the period. Dover comprises 1.1% of Boston Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.05% of Dover worth $850,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 93,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,290,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 75,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 113,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after acquiring an additional 55,352 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Dover and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.38.

Shares of DOV opened at $118.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. Dover Corp has a 12-month low of $87.07 and a 12-month high of $120.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 29.46%. Dover’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,055 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $456,106.40. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 400 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 357,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,887,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,186. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

