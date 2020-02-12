Boston Partners Has $563.59 Million Stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Boston Partners lifted its position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,537,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,355 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Humana were worth $563,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Humana by 1,216.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 685,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,201,000 after acquiring an additional 633,216 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 126.0% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,084,000 after purchasing an additional 412,379 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humana during the third quarter worth about $46,481,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Humana during the third quarter worth about $39,885,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Humana by 219.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 189,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,413,000 after buying an additional 130,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up previously from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus raised their price target on Humana to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.50.

In other Humana news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,978,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,672,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,134,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,294 shares of company stock worth $15,894,412 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $357.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.10. Humana Inc has a 52-week low of $225.65 and a 52-week high of $376.39. The firm has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 18.65 EPS for the current year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

